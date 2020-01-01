Ashlee Simpson praises 'brave' sister Jessica for candid memoir

Ashlee Simpson is expressing her awe of sister Jessica following the release of her candid memoir Open Book.

The Pieces of Me hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday (16Feb20) to share a heartfelt note in which she praises the 39 year old, whose book landed at number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

"I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!" wrote Ashlee, alongside a shot of the book's cover. "It's beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world."

She added, "You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a No. 1 best selling author."

Jessica, who reveals her battles with alcohol and pill dependency in the release, had some touching words of her own for the 35 year old.

"I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!!" Jessica commented on Ashlee's post. "Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY. I love you."

Simpson also took to the photo sharing site to gush over her recent book tour. Jessica shared a black and white snap of her rejoicing as she walks down a corridor, and penned in the caption: "This is me singing 'Hallelujah' down the hall after finding out my truth not only set me free, but set the lives of so many readers and listeners of Open Book free."

She added: "Meeting thousands and thousands of you these past 2 weeks has given purpose to my life all over again."

The star began her book tour on 4 February (20) in New York City, before travelling to New Jersey, Texas, California, Illinois, and Tennessee.

The tour's last stop is on 22 February at the Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles.