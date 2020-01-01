NEWS Damon Albarn is set to play the London Palladium this summer Newsdesk Share with :







The 51-year-old singer will take his new project 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' - which is inspired by the landscapes of Iceland and was written in the country - to the capital's West End theatre on June 3.



The extra date comes four months after the Blur frontman announced that he was only putting one show on in England - at the Barbican on May 26.



He will kick off the project in Brussels on May 17 before making his way through Budapest, Eindhoven, Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Luxemboug and Dublin for June 1.



The synopsis of the tour reads: "The land of the midnight sun, Iceland is a unique country, filled with an abundance of natural beauty; glaciers, volcanoes, thermal springs, mountains and stunning headlands. Stretching across two continents; it's a land where North America and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. What can be more fascinating than the signs of the passage of time and the fragility of nature.



"This new piece from Albarn, a frequent visitor to Iceland for almost three decades, will see the musician perform this new, very personal piece with an ensemble of orchestra instrumentation, electronics, vocals and piano.

"The title is taken from a John Clare poem entitled 'Love and Memory'."



The new project comes two years after Damon said he is "permanently dissatisfied" with his voice - although he does think it's got "better."



He said at the time: "My voice has gotten a lot better.



"A lot richer and deeper, I think. [But] I wouldn't say I like it. I'm permanently dissatisfied, period, with what I do. I have little glimpses when I'm making something, like, 'Ahhhh, I love this! This is great!' And then that moment ends and I just sort of return to, 'Am I ever really gonna find -- I don't know what it is, but am I ever really gonna find it?' I don't know."