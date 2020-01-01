NEWS Lizzo has slammed the hypocrisy of body-shaming men Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old singer - who has become a high-profile advocate for body positivity over recent years - has taken aim at male body-shamers, saying that men don't face the same level of scrutiny as their female counterparts.



She said: "What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don't talk about your d**k sizes, do we?"



Lizzo feels that historically, strong women have always been marginalised by society.



The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker told Brazil's TV Folha: "I don't think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicised just to be sexual ... you know what I mean? Just to exist."

Lizzo insisted she truly appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of other women who have allowed her to speak her mind.



She said: "Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I'm able to do what I do because of those great women."



Meanwhile, Lizzo recently claimed her priorities have shifted since Kobe Bryant's death.



The singer paid tribute to the late sports star - who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January - during the Grammy Awards, where she won the Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance gongs.



As she collected her Best Pop Solo Performance award, Lizzo told the crowd: "I want to say this whole week I was lost in my problems and then in an instant all that can go away and your priorities really shift.



"Today all my little problems I thought were as big as the world were gone. I realised people are hurting right now."