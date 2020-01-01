NEWS Jessica Simpson: 'Book tour has given me a purpose' Newsdesk Share with :







Jessica Simpson has a newfound "purpose" in her life after meeting fans in support of her new memoir, Open Book.



The With You singer has been touring the U.S. in support of the book, which details her high-profile relationships with stars including John Mayer and Johnny Knoxville, her childhood sex abuse, and her struggles with substance abuse.



Taking to Instagram, Jessica shared a black-and-white snap of her rejoicing as she walked down a corridor, and wrote in the caption: "This is me singing 'Hallelujah' down the hall after finding out my truth not only set me free, but set the lives of so many readers and listeners of Open Book free.



She added: "Meeting thousands and thousands of you these past two weeks has given purpose to my life all over again."



Jessica, 39, began her book tour on 4 February in New York City, before travelling to New Jersey, Texas, California, Illinois, and Tennessee.



The tour makes its final stop in Los Angeles, California on 22 February at the Create & Cultivate Conference.

Open Book is out now.