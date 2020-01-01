NEWS Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl Newsdesk Share with :







Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.



The Irish popstar revealed the baby's gender during an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine, telling the publication: "Yes, we're having a baby girl! It's super exciting. We are very lucky, and I am so happy for Storm."



Storm, who shares two-year-old son Cooper with Ronan, added that she's trying to get the 42-year-old musician to have a vasectomy - considering he's also dad to Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, with his first wife, Yvonne Connolly.



"I've always wanted at least one of each sex so I'm feeling very blessed," she smiled. "That's five kids in total now, so that's enough, we're going to have to get Ro to have the snip."



Storm added that her friends had warned her a baby girl could be much more difficult than her "dream" son Cooper, and laughed: "Even if she is a little terror, I'm so chuffed it's a girl."