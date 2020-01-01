NEWS Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis Newsdesk Share with :







Elton John's world tour will continue as planned, despite the singer suffering from walking pneumonia.



The 72-year-old was performing at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday when he stopped the show almost two hours in, telling the audience: "I can't sing... I've got to go. I'm sorry."



Elton appeared to break down in tears as he leaned on his piano and shook his head. Fans gave him an ovation as he walked off stage, aided by assistants.



The incident called the veteran's remaining tour dates into question, but officials at tour promoter Chugg Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Elton's scheduled gigs in Australia and New Zealand will be going forward as planned.



"At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned," the statement read. "Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night."



After cutting the gig short, the singer took to Twitter to reveal his health problems.



"I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," he tweeted. "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.



"Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful."



Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is scheduled to resume at the Mount Smart Stadium on Tuesday night. He has dates Down Under until March, when he moves his jaunt to America.