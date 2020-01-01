NEWS Sia has two albums 'waiting to go' Newsdesk Share with :







The Australian pop star - who hides behind an oversized wig for anonymity - has revealed she is sitting on two records and vowed to put out one of them after she finishes promoting her upcoming musical movie, 'Music'.



Responding to a fan on Twitter, she said: "I have a few features coming up but am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept, it's a musical so after I promote that I'll put out a new album. I have two waiting to go! (sic)"



Among the features she mentioned is an appearance on K-pop superstars BTS’ new album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, on the track titled 'ON'.



Sia released the festive-themed 'Everyday Is Christmas' LP in November 2017, and 'This Is Acting' in January 2016.

'Music' was announced back in 2015 at the Venice Film Festival.



The flick was originally due for release in October 2019, however, the movie's star Kate Hudson later claimed it “should be out in 2020”.



She said: “I can’t say anything about it, because we’re going to announce it at some point in an interesting way.

“I look forward to people being able to get to see the movie. I think it’s going to be a special one.”



In 2018, Sia teamed up with Diplo and Labrinth to form the supergroup LSD, and she also worked with Dolly Parton on 'Here I Am' - which featured in the 'Dumplin' soundtrack.



And the 'Unstoppable' hitmaker's movie work has continued, as she recorded the track 'Original' for Robert Downey Jr.'s latest movie, 'Dolittle’.