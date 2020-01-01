Queen perform Live Aid set at Fire Fight Australia gig

Queen + Adam Lambert recreated the band's iconic Live Aid set during the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig on Sunday.

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor and Lambert, who performs with the rock group as their lead singer, repeated the original 22-minute set in its entirety for the first time in almost 35 years at the ANZ Stadium in the Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday night.

Lambert belted out the six songs Freddie Mercury sang in 1985 at Wembley Stadium in London, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You, and We Are the Champions. The set was heavily featured in 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

To honour the late Mercury during Queen's Fire Fight Australia set, video screens onstage featured clips of the rock icon performing at Live Aid.

"We're very happy to be able to do our bit to help Australia to fight back against the terrible fires. This is Australia's pain but it's humanity's problem," said May, according to the Press Association. "My heart has broken seeing the plight of the animals. I hope the concert will help them too. We all need this tragedy to never happen again."

Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Buble, KD Lang, Ronan Keating, and 5 Seconds Of Summer also performed at the concert, which helped to raise funds for relief efforts linked to Australia's record bushfire season, which raged out of control for weeks at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

The concert raised $9.5 million in Australian dollars, equal to $6.3 million and £4.9 million.