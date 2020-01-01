Ne-Yo and his wife heading for divorce after three-year marriage

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, have officially split.

The couple has been coy about divorce reports in recent weeks, but now the So Sick singer has confirmed the romance with the mother of his two kids is over.

"It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," the 40 year old said during a weekend appearance on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast. "It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of a us realising... long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her.

"She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her."

Ne-Yo added, "She’s got demons, just like everybody else, just like me. We realise that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.

"With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever."

The couple wed in 2016.