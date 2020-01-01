Justin Timberlake pelted with urine at 2003 benefit

Justin Timberlake was pelted with bottles of urine as he supported the Rolling Stones at the start of his solo career.

The Cry Me a River singer reveals he was performing at a 2003 benefit concert to give Canada's tourism industry a boost after the SARS epidemic when he realised he wasn't some rock fans' top pick.

"It was in Toronto, and Canadians are historically peaceful people," Justin said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "It was a bit of a blur, but I just remember saying to the band before we went on stage, 'I don’t think this is going to go well', but little did I know... I had no idea how bad it was going to go.

"We came onstage and all of a sudden from the first two rows... of half a million people, bottles of urine were then thrown on the stage. It wasn't always good times for me, you guys!

"The first song, I was at the mic and I was moving around and singing at the same time; I was kind of impressed with myself, and then the second song was Senorita, and I play a Rhodes electric piano, so then all of a sudden I'm thinking to myself, 'Oh no, I'm immobile!'"

Justin reveals he also had to dodge water bottles and toilet paper which were hurled at him.