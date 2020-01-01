NEWS Olly Murs’ heart is 'forever broken' following the death of Caroline Flack Newsdesk Share with :







The television presenter tragically passed away at the age of 40 on Saturday (15.02.20), and on Sunday (16.02.20) morning, Olly - who worked with Caroline in co-hosting the UK version of ‘The X Factor’ for one series in 2015, and previously co-hosted its spin-off show ‘The Xtra Factor’ with her in 2011 and 2012 - took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend.



Sharing a professional picture taken from their days as hosts of ‘The X Factor’, he wrote in a lengthy caption: “Caz... f**k this hurts! My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you.



“From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra. We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again. (sic)”



Olly “hasn’t stopped crying” since hearing the devastating news, and says he had been “worried” about her prior to her passing.



He continued: “I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time. I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend. I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. (sic)”



The 35-year-old singer closed his post by vowing to tell his future children and grandchildren about the former ‘Love Island’ host, and said her passing “will hurt forever”.



He wrote: “We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.



“This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols (sic)”