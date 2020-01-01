NEWS Nick Cannon 'doesn't believe in marriage anymore' following Mariah Carey divorce Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Cannon has lost his faith in marriage since divorcing his ex Mariah Carey.



The former couple separated in 2014 after six years of marriage, however, Nick remains good friends with the Emotions hitmaker and they share two kids, eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of his blind date with a listener from his Power 106 radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings, at Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood, the 39-year-old confessed: "I don't believe in marriage anymore. My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at."



Reflecting on the lasting effects of the separation, the rapper commented: "If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out - you would not do it again, would you? I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?"



He continued: "I mean, I am still working. I am growing. I was a broken soul, but now I am back out on the scene. I'm trying to fix myself. I'm trying to be the best me I can be, the best dad I can be, the best entrepreneur and young media mogul that I can be. So I'm really just focused on me and being the best, because for some reason I haven't gotten this relationship thing right. I'm not good at it. I don't like doing stuff that I'm not good at."



However, the star's kids are keen for him to settle down, with Moroccan telling him, "Dad you can't be a player forever."