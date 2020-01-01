NEWS Billie Eilish set for first UK Number 1 single with James Bond theme 'No Time To Die' Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday's Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Billie Eilish looks set to score her first UK Number 1 single and become only the second act in history to reach Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with a Bond theme, as No Time To Die heads for the top of this week’s chart.



The 18 year-old US singer is the youngest artist to record a Bond theme and is due to perform the new track at Tuesday night’s BRIT Awards ceremony in London.



The first and only artist to reach Number 1 so far with a Bond theme was Sam Smith with Writing’s On The Wall in 2015. See where every James Bond theme charted.



Reigning chart topper The Weeknd slips to Number 2 midweek.



Second highest new entry of the week looks likely to come courtesy of Sam Smith as To Die For starts out at Number 20 after the first 48 hours.



Justin Bieber’s Yummy (10) gains three places since Friday, while Billie Eilish’s current highest charting single to date, Bad Guy, rebounds 5 places to Number 14 – the song previously peaked at Number 2 in April 2019. Add to this Everything I Wanted, a non-mover at 9, and Billie is on track to scoop a trio of entries in Friday’s Official Chart Top 20.



