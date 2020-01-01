Sam Smith: 'I'm going to be misgendered to the day I die'

Sam Smith has admitted they don't expect fans to ever get their gender pronouns right.

Last year, the 27-year-old singer came out as non-binary, telling fans: "I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out..."

However, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Sam revealed that they know they’ll be misgendered for a long time.

“What’s hard is people changing their vocabulary; that’s very, very difficult,” the Oscar-winning singer shared. “It takes time. Everyone messes up. I’m going to be misgendered to the day I die.”

They added: “This is going to take a long, long time for people to not use gender in their vocabulary.”

Sam is gearing up to release their new album, To Die For, after releasing its title track on Friday.

“I poured my heart and soul into this song,” they wrote on Instagram about their third studio album. “So happy ‘To Die For’ is yours now and I can’t express how excited I am to sing this live one day soon. You can watch the official video on YouTube now, I hope you love it xx.”

They added: "I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”

To Die For will be released on 1 May.