NEWS Susan Boyle wants to release songs about climate change







The 58-year-old singer is known for singing covers of other artists' songs but she'd love to record "original songs that make people think" and is even open to the challenge of penning her own material.



She said: "In my perfect world I would love to do more original songs that make people think.



"Global warming is an important issue - it's life-threatening - and I'd like to make people aware of the problem through my songs.



"I've not tried writing songs yet, but I'd be willing to give it a go.



"I love being on stage and getting the reactions, but in the recording studio it's just you and the music. You go on a journey."



Susan is very excited for her upcoming tour, particularly as she's grown in confidence as the years have passed since she first shot to fame after appearing on 'Britain's Got Talent' 11 years ago.



She said: "I can't wait. It starts on 1 March in Edinburgh.



"I hope my fans enjoy it, otherwise, we'll lock the doors and keep them in.



"I used to get a lot of scripted stuff for in between songs, but I'm now more confident to ad-lib.



"I'll be dancing as well - Tina Turner eat your heart out.



"I do have a bit of a gammy leg though so I may not move with much grace."



While the 'I Dreamed a Dream' singer used to be "bewildered and overwhelmed" by life in the spotlight, she's now enjoying every minute.



She told Britain's OK! Magazine: "I never had much patience before, so I've had to learn that.

"I've learnt to enjoy it all more too.



"At the start, I was totally bewildered and overwhelmed and I thought too much.



"I didn't live in the moment, but now I love every second."