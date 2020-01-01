James Blake defends girlfriend over Munchausen's syndrome claims

Singer James Blake has lashed out at critics of his girlfriend Jameela Jamil, who insist she's suffering from Munchausen's syndrome.

The Mile High hitmaker released a statement on Friday (14Feb20) following accusations the actress and activist is afflicted by the mental disorder, which causes sufferers to insist they are sick when they are not.

"I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to, please read x," he tweeted, before sharing screenshots of his lengthy statement: "It's pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things. She hasn't sold dangerous products to kids. She hasn't abused anyone. She hasn't funded anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She's just done her best as an ever learning human, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege.

"She does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn't want others to feel alone... or ashamed the way she has."

Jamil has been open about her many medical conditions, which include Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, cervical cancer, congenital hearing loss, inner ear disorder labyrinthitis, and joint pain, and Blake confirms he has first-hand experience of all of her illnesses, adding, "Ehlers Danlos syndrome is a very real, very debilitating condition."

"You don't know what her life is, and has been like," he continued. "But I do, and I'm not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge to what... stop her from helping kids with eating disorders? Stop removing mainstream shame of talking about mental health?

"What are any of you even doing? And why are so many of you enjoying this? It's sick to watch, and I don't ever see men treated like this, the way we tear women limb from limb."

In recent days, Jameela has butted heads on social media with British columnist and TV presenter Piers Morgan and actor Laurence Fox.

After posting an image of a peanut butter pretzel snack on her Instagram Stories timeline, despite previously noting her allergy to nuts, she explained her previous allergy had "lessened", prompting Morgan to accuse her of having "1,345 virtue-signalling victimhood-craving ailments".

Fox, meanwhile, mocked her decision to come out as queer last week (ends07Feb20), suggesting he had come out as broccoli.