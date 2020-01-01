Rita Ora in recovery after having tonsils removed

Rita Ora is using art to recover from a "painful" tonsillectomy operation.

The star revealed she had surgery to remove her tonsils in a Valentine's Day message to her fans, explaining that she had been suffering over the past two weeks but had used the time to "relax and heal".

Her Instagram post included a video of her painting homemade Valentine's cards in her garden, which she captioned: "So these past 2 weeks I under went a Tonsillectomy and let me tell you, it's no joke. It's SO painful, but on the plus side it's given me time to reflect relax and heal.

"It's a blessing to be able to heal in peace and put everything into perspective and visualise the rest of your year and what's coming or what you want to achieve."

Revealing she had used her downtime to practice her art, the R.I.P. hitmaker added: "Also learning new things has always been a obsession of mine. I'm not Monet by any means but I damn sure like some colour. So I made some affordable quick vday cards for the ones I love (sic)."

The video, which showed her getting stuck into painting on her lawn, prompted adoring responses from her celebrity pals, with both Charli XCX and Vanessa Hudgens describing her as "cute" and Diplo and Sofia Richie also sending her love.

Rita's mum Vera and sister Elena also joined in, with her mother writing, "Be my Valentine".

The musician is set to head off on tour in March, trekking to South America and Singapore before returning to play the British Summer Time event in her native U.K. in July.