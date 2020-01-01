Lewis Capaldi wrote Someone You Loved after his grandmother died

Lewis Capaldi's hit Someone You Loved isn't about his ex Paige Turley - he wrote it after his grandmother died.

Fans had long speculated the chart-topping tune was about the star's ex-girlfriend, who is currently appearing on British matchmaking TV show Love Island, despite Paige admitting, "He never said to me, 'This is about you.'"

Speaking to V Music Australia, Lewis revealed the track actually has nothing to do with Paige, and confessed: "The song is not about a lady who I was in a romantic relationship with, it's about my grandmother, who is dead. F**k."

He added: "She died a few years ago, your classic death, do you know what I mean? Not coming back sort of thing."

Lewis also explained that the song came about as he was writing for his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, and thought it was finished until he decided to write one more song.

"I did try and do one more for like three months and nothing was coming and then one day I sat at my piano, after the death, and I sat down and started messing around... I got all the melodies down for it but I couldn't think of any lyrics, so I was like, 'Oh well, I'll just wait for the second album and I'll put it on the second album,'" the 23-year-old recalled. "Thank f**k I never did that, because my career would have been an absolute f**king tailspin. I would have flopped hard."