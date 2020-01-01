NEWS Billy Ocean marks Valentine's Day with new single 'Nothing Will Stand In Our Way' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going' hitmaker dropped the new soulful ballad, the second single from the music legend's first record in over a decade, 'One World', and revealed it's not only about the relationship with two people, but putting differences aside politically to "let the light of love shine through". Buy tickets below.



He said: “The fundamental element of any relationship is based on love, 'because love encompasses all'. "For example, if we look at the relationship between two people and extend it to a community, even further to a country, even further still to the world, the same ingredients are required to make it work.



"The things that can affect the recipe of love are negativity, hate, and mistrust.



"Whether looking at it from a matrimonial point of view, or a political one, those things have to be thrown aside to let the light of love shine through. Hence, 'nothing will stand in our way.'"



Billy's first record of new material since 2009's 'Because I Love You' is released is released on April 17, and the singer pays homage to the "diverse" range of music he has been inspired by over the years, including his native Caribbean's calypso.



He said: "'One World' is my first original studio album in over 10 years.



"It's like a landmark for my 70th birthday!



"I feel this album reflects my maturity, and the many genres of music I've been exposed to - coming from the Caribbean as a little boy influenced by calypso music, to growing up in the East End of London, where music was so wonderfully diverse.



"I truly feel 'One World' has captured all of my musical influences over the years.



"The album reflects my thoughts, and the way that I feel at 70 years old, but most of all I hope that it will make people stop and think about life and its meaning."



Billy reunited with frequent producer Barry Eastmond - who penned and produced 1985's 'When The Going Gets Tough' and 'Love Zone' - to co-write the 12 tracks which were recorded between Manchester and New York.



The Ivor Novello and Grammy-winning star will also embark on 'The One World' tour this autumn, kicking off at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on September 18.



The new album and tour comes after the 'Caribbean Queen' singer was honoured with an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list for his services to music over the past five decades.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.