Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology following video outburst

Newswoman Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg's apology following his vicious rant about her interview with Kobe Bryant's friend Lisa Leslie.

King came under fire last week after a promotional clip from a wide-ranging interview with Leslie showed her asking the basketball star about her friend's 2003 sexual assault case. Many public figures took aim at the broadcaster for bringing up the case so soon after his death in January, including the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper, who posted a video in which he called King a "Funky dog head b**ch" and told her to "back off... before we come get you (sic)."

He apologised in an Instagram video on Wednesday, telling King he "would like to apologise to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful".

Now King has responded, saying in a statement that she has accepted the apology.

"I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss," she said. "I'm deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention.

"As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don't always get it perfect but I'm constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity."

She didn't respond to Snoop's request for a private sit-down following their headline-hitting exchange.

Following the backlash, King issued a video explaining that the question was taken out of context and she would be having a discussion with bosses at CBS for promoting that part of the interview. CBS executives have since apologised for the clip.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in January.

His 2003 sexual assault case was dropped and a civil lawsuit was settled privately with his accuser.