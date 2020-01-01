NEWS Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova confirm baby news Newsdesk Share with :







Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have confirmed the arrival of their new baby by sharing pictures of the newborn on social media.



The former tennis star was rumoured to be pregnant with the couple's third child last year, but the notoriously private stars never confirmed the news. However, the Spanish singer's brother Julio Iglesias Jr. revealed in a radio interview in Chile earlier this week that their new baby had arrived.



On Thursday, Iglesias and Kournikova took the unusual step of confirming the news on social media by sharing pictures from the hospital and revealing the baby was born on 30 January.



Besides a picture of him holding the newborn while wearing a hospital gown, mask and plastic hat, the 44-year-old wrote, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020."



Kournikova, 38, used the same caption besides a photo of the baby lying on her in the hospital and shared another sweet snap of Iglesias kissing her forehead while placing his hand on the tot's head.



They didn't announce a name or reveal the gender, although multiple reports have suggested it's a girl.



In the radio interview, the singer's brother was asked if he was about to become an uncle again, and he replied, "I’ve already become an uncle," and he responded with "Yes" when questioned if the baby had already been born.



He refused to divulge if they had welcomed a boy or a girl, saying, "It’s a secret.... My brother now has three children. He’s very happy."



Iglesias and Kournikova, who met on the set of his Escape music video in 2001, are already parents to two-year-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy.