NEWS Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime his wife in the midst of an album playback session in London Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Baldwin - called the blonde beauty whilst he was giving a room-full of a journalists a preview of his upcoming album, but she didn't answer the phone. Buy tickets below.



Following his unsuccessful attempt, Justin explained: "She's in bed and she's not answering. And she'd probably be pretty annoyed to be put on the spot like that ... But I miss her."



During the playback session, Justin expressed his love for his wife, saying he hopes to be with her "forever".



And the chart-topping singer - whose new album is called 'Changes' - admitted his much-anticipated record is dedicated to Hailey.



He said, according to the BBC: "The thought of being with my wife forever gives me chills. This album is obviously dedicated to her and my love towards her."



Meanwhile, Hailey recently confessed she wanted to wait until her husband was "perfectly healthy" before hosting their wedding.



The 23-year-old model and the 'Yummy' singer tied the knot in September 2018, on the same day they acquired their marriage license, but didn't hold a formal ceremony with family and friends until a year later.



Hailey recently admitted they decided to delay the ceremony because it would have been "hectic and stressful" to try and plan a wedding when Justin was battling a series of mental and physical health problems.



She said: "When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together. I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful."



Justin was "really sick" for some time after they married, and later discovered his symptoms had been caused by Lyme disease.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.