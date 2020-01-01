NEWS Billie Eilish felt 'kind of embarrassed' after her Grammy Awards sweep Newsdesk Share with :







The 18-year-old singer became the youngest artist, and only the second artist ever, to scoop the ceremony's four biggest categories - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist - last month, and her brother Finneas O'Connell has revealed the impressive achievement left her flustered.



Finneas - who produced Billie’s award-winning album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, and also won Producer of the Year - said: “[Billie] was very grateful, obviously, and a lot of her friends were there. She has more ‘go with the flow’ than I do, but we were both kind of embarrassed to win so much; you hope that it will be kind of equal but after the third in a row … well, we love all of our fellow nominees.”



The duo were convinced they wouldn’t be taking home any of the big accolades on the night, and Finneas says he was rooting for Lizzo and Lil Nas X.



He told Vogue magazine: “If I’d bet on anyone, I would have lost money in us winning everything. I thought ‘Truth Hurts’ would win record of the year. And I thought ‘Old Town Road’ would win song of the year, because it was. I was hopeful about album of the year, and that’s one that I’m really proud of, because I love listening to that album front to back. That was the only one that I was like, ‘Maybe!’”



Meanwhile, the ‘Ocean Eyes’ hitmaker recently said the history-making win at the ceremony was “like a dream”.

Billie claimed: "I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I? This is surreal. This is like a dream. I'm speechless. I'm speechless.”



When she picked up Song of the Year for 'Bad Guy', Billie admitted she "never thought" she'd ever win a Grammy Award.



She said: "Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life.



"I feel like I joke around a lot and never take anything seriously, but I genuinely want to say that I am so grateful.

"I only want to say that I am grateful and I'm honoured to be here amongst all of you. I'm honoured at my core and I grew up watching all of you."



