NEWS Yungblud insists Lewis Capaldi is a really 'good kisser' following their smooch







The 22-year-old singer and Lewis, 23, locked lips at the Lucky Brand party they attended ahead of the awards ceremony drawing attention from celebrities in attendance such as Nicole Scherzinger, Lottie Moss and Ashlee Simpson.



Yungblud insists there is nothing romantic going on between him and the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker and admits their kiss was the result of a lot of alcohol but he definitely did enjoy puckering up with his pal.



When asked what it's like to kiss Lewis at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday night (12.02.20), Yungblud said: "It's alright man, he's a good kisser. It's so funny, all the idiots at home are like, 'Are you dating?' I'm like, 'Nah, we're just mates, we just drink too much.' There's nothing wrong with that, kiss your mates, kiss everybody you meet."



The 'Tongue Tied' singer - who previously dated Halsey - also revealed that he and Lewis' relationship is going to become professional as they both plan to head into the studio with each other when they get the chance.



The English pop star shared: "When we get time we will be in the studio I promise you that!"



Yungblud enjoyed a good night at the ceremony, which was held at the O2 Academy Brixton, as he took home the prize for Best Music Video for his track 'Original Me'.



After collecting his statuette and performing the song for the star-studded audience he headed to Camden pub The Hawley Arms to party with his fans until the early hours.