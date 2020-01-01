Jennifer Hudson to perform tribute to Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson will honour the late Kobe Bryant during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player died in a helicopter crash last month, alongside his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

On Thursday, officials at the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that the singer will open the game with a special tribute to the sportsman. Hudson previously paid her respects when news of his passing was announced.

"It's like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone! This news Hurts my heart so bad!" she wrote at the time.

Other artists are set to perform throughout this year's All-Star Game broadcast, including Chance the Rapper, who will perform a halftime show along with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Quavo.

Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem, with country music star Tenille Arts performing the Canadian anthem.

The format of the game itself will also be reworked to honour Bryant, with a fourth quarter target score being introduced as opposed to the usual time limit.

The target score is decided by adding 24 points - in honour of Bryant's jersey number - to the winning score after three quarters, with the first team to reach the goal winning the game.

It will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois - home of the Chicago Bulls.