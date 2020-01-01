NEWS Lana Del Rey is set to play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Newsdesk Share with :







The 34-year-old singer has been added to the star-studded line-up for this year's festival at Worthy Farm, with event organiser Emily Eavis revealing the news at the NME Awards 2020. Buy tickets below.



Emily shared: "I'm very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it's her only UK festival, which is even better.



"She's nearly played a few times actually, and for one reason or another it hasn't happened, and she was one of our very first confirmations for this year."



The much-anticipated festival - which is being staged between June 24 and June 28 - is also set to feature the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.



Emily is delighted that Lana is set to star at the event, hailing her most-recent album, 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!', as "one of the best records" of 2019.



Emily told NME: "It's amazing, one of the best records of last year and for me a real coup getting her. She's playing the Pyramid on Friday, underneath our headliner."



Emily has also spoken about Lana's Glastonbury appearance on social media.



She wrote on her Twitter account: "Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will he playing on the Pyramid stage this year."



Meanwhile, Emily has admitted she is determined to achieve a gender balanced line-up at Glastonbury as soon as she can.



The festival organiser made the comments amid ongoing criticism over a lack of female or female-fronted acts at music events.



Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Emily shared: "Our future has to be 50/50. It's a challenge. Everyone's finding it hard - but the acts are there."



