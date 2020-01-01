NEWS Beabadoobee backing The 1975's vow to only play gender-balanced festivals Newsdesk Share with :







Beabadoobee is backing The 1975's vow to only play festivals that feature a gender-balanced line-up.



The 19-year-old singer/songwriter is supporting the band on the UK leg of their tour and she was impressed when frontman Matty Healy took to Twitter on Wednesday (12.02.20) to declare that the group will no longer appear on festival bills dominated by male artists.



Beabadoobee - also known as Bea Kristi - thinks it is "really cool" that the 'It's Not Living (If It's Not with You)' hitmakers are using their platform to take this stance.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the NME Awards at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday night (12.02.20), she said: "I think it's really cool that they're using their platform to say those things and bring that knowledge to everyone."



Beabadoobee - who was presented with the NME Radar Award at the ceremony - insists if the music industry is going to have more female rock stars then they need to be given the platform to prove themselves.



She added: "I think we need more chicks on stage, if you want to encourage girls to rock out then you need women to be on stage."



Healy, 30, made his statement that The 1975 will only perform at gender-balanced festivals, which include more female and non-binary acts, in the future after being given the suggestion by journalist Laura Snapes who wrote on Twitter: "Add a condition to your rider that says you'll only play festivals that commit to X% (ideally 50%!) acts that include women and non binary performers (sic)"



The singer responded: "Take this as me signing this contract - I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets. But from now I will and believe this is how male artist can be true allies (sic)"



Laura then asked Matty how he negotiates for festival slots, and the singer admitted that whilst his agents are likely stressed about the demands, he believes it's important to "act" to make a difference.



He added: "Yeah f**k knows and I'm sure my agents are having kittens right now but times up man people need to act and not chat thanks for the kick up the a**e snapes you're making a difference (sic)"