NEWS Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the NME Awards 2020 to accept best solo act prize Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker stepped out on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday night (12.02.20) to collect the middle finger trophy after beating fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Beck and Lizzo in a hotly-contested category.



Accepting the award from 'Show Me Love' singer Robyn, Taylor said: "I am honoured and I am very excited about this.



"I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you.



"I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music...



"But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this."



Also at the event, Billie Eilish continued her mammoth year with another award for Best Song in the World for 'Bad Guy', whilst Lana Del Rey's album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' was named Best Album in the World.



And Courtney Love celebrated 18 months of sobriety as she collected the Icon Award at the ceremony this week.



She told the crowd: "Thank you so much, I didn't prepare any speech, I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to be disrespectful.

"I woke up this morning and I have the honour of picking up this f**k you thing [waves NME award], which is fantastic, in the capital of this fantastic country where I first picked up a New Musical Express in I don't know, 1981 in f***ing Liverpool where I read the other day I lost my virginity to Joy Division's 'Isolation'.



"I think that's psychotic. I'm also 18 months sober today. I can't believe that and that's pretty wild. Thank so much, I'm very honoured. Thanks a lot."