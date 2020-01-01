The 1975 win big at NME Awards

The 1975 were triple winners at the 2020 NME Awards in London on Wednesday night.

Matt Healy and his bandmates were named Band of the Decade and Best British Band, while they also walked away with the Innovation Award.

There were also big wins for FKA twigs, who claimed the Best British Solo Act honour, AJ Tracey, whose single Ladbroke Grove landed the Best British Song gong, and Little Simz, who scored the Best British Album trophy for GREY Area, while Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, and Slipknot scored the night's international awards for solo act, album, song and group, respectively.

The big surprise of the night came when Taylor Swift showed up in person to collect her Best Solo Act in the World award. She skipped the red carpet and shocked the audience as she took to the stage to pick up her prize from Robyn.

"I was lucky enough to win this award a couple of years ago, but I wasn’t able to go," the Blank Space singer said. "But I have one of these awards and I put it in my kitchen, and every single morning when I wake up and go downstairs, there is this middle finger in my face like, 'Good morning!' Just a full middle finger putting me in my place.

"So it’s amazing to have a matching set. I am honoured and I am very excited about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you... But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this.

"This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like... This is, like, the craziest award show I have ever been to and I love it so much. Thank you for having me!"

It was also a big night for Slipknot, who were crowned Best Band in the World, and grunge rock veteran Courtney Love, who was handed the NME Icon Award on the day she was celebrating being 18 months sober.

The list of main winners is as follows:

Best British Solo Act - FKA twigs

Best British Band - The 1975

Best British Song - Ladbroke Grove, AJ Tracey

Best Song In The World - Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

Best British Album - GREY Area, Little Simz

Best Album In The World - Norman F**king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

Best Solo Act In The World - Taylor Swift

Best Band in the World - Slipknot

Songwriter Of The Decade - Robyn

Band of the Decade - The 1975

Best Live Act - Foals

Best Festival Headliner - The Cure

Best New Act In The World - Claire

Best Festival In The World - Glastonbury

NME Radar Award - Beabadoobee

Innovation Award - The 1975

Best Music Video - Original Me, Yungblud

Best New British Act - Easy Life

Best Collaboration - Slowthai + Mura Masa

Icon Award - Courtney Love

Best Film - Blue Story

Best Podcast - Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

Best TV Series - Peaky Blinders

Best Music Film - Liam Gallagher: As It Was

Godlike Genius Award - Emily Eavis (Glastonbury festival boss)

Hero of the Year - Slowthai

Villain of the Year - Piers Morgan