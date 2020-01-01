Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King for vicious video attack

Snoop Dogg has publicly apologised to U.S. newswoman Gayle King for attacking her over questions she asked basketball icon Lisa Leslie about her friend Kobe Bryant during a TV interview last week (ends07Feb20).

The rapper was one of the first celebrities to blast King for bringing up the tragic sportsman's 2003 rape case during the chat, calling her a "Funky dog head b**ch".

"How dare you try to tarnish my motherf**king homeboy's reputation...," Snoop raged. "Respect the family and back off, b**ch, before we come get you (sic)."

But he has had a change of heart after speaking with his mother, and he posted a new Instagram video on Wednesday (12Feb20), apologising to King.

"When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it," he says. "So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked. Overreacted, should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.

"So I would like to apologise to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful (sic). I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s OK to fix it; it’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong."

He ended his apology by requesting a private sit down with Gayle. The newswoman has yet to respond, but she did defend her line of questioning last week and reprimanded CBS bosses, who teased her chat with Leslie by focusing on the rape question.

"I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too," she said. "I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.

"Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview - totally taken out of context - and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.

"We talked about that court case because that court case has also come up. And, I wanted to get Lisa’s take on it as a friend who knew him well, what she thought, where that should stand. It was very powerful when she looked me in the eye, as a member of the media, to say, 'It’s time for the media to leave it alone and to back off.'

"I felt really good about the interview... so, for the network to take the most salacious part when taken out of context, and put it up online for people who didn’t see the whole interview, is very upsetting to me and that’s something I’m going to have to deal with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that."

CBS bosses have since apologised for the promo clip.