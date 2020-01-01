NEWS Shania Twain 'found the faith and courage to love again' thanks to her husband Frederic Thiebaud Newsdesk Share with :







The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker found love with Frederic after her ex-husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange - with whom she has 18-year-old son Eja - had an affair with her friend Marie-Anne Thiebeaud, who at the time was married to Frederic.



And Shania has said she's thankful for her spouse for giving her the "courage" to open her heart once again, despite being "crushed" by heartbreak in the past.



She told People magazine: "I'm so grateful I found the faith and courage to love again - because the last thing you want to do when you're crushed is love again. When you have a great loss, you lose faith; you get very discouraged. I'm sure a lot of people say, 'I'm never going to love again. I never want to fall in love again.' Songs have been written about that. I'm really glad that that got turned around for me, and that's what this relationship is."



The comments come after the 54-year-old music icon recently described her romance with Frederic as "twisted", because of the unique circumstances which led them to each other.



She said: "It's twisted. But so beautifully twisted."



Frederic was the one who broke the news of Mutt and Marie-Anne's affair to Shania, and once their respective marriages were over, they sought solace in the arms of each other.



The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' singer admitted she struggled with her split from Robert, but is thankful she "found a way out" of her tough time.



She explained: "There were days I didn't really care if tomorrow came. Survival is everything. I was in quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn't surrender. I found a way out."