NEWS Sophie Turner pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child.



The Game of Thrones actress is pregnant, according to multiple reports, less than a year after she wed the Jonas Brothers star.



"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source told JustJared.com, while another added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."



The 23-year-old wed Joe, 30, in Las Vegas in May. They staged a star-studded second ceremony a month later in Paris, France.



Representatives for the couple have refused to comment on the pregnancy story.