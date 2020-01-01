NEWS John Legend's 'All of Me' has been named Spotify's top love song Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old US singer's 2013 ballad from his fourth studio album, 'Love in the Future' - which he dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen - has come out on top as the most adored song ahead of Valentine's Day (14.02.20), with 1.1 billion streams, and the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has admitted he is still blown away by how many people have "connected" to the song.



John - who has children Luna, three, and Miles, who turns two on May 16, with the 34-year-old model - said: "The impact of 'All of Me' continues to amaze and inspire me.



“I'm so honoured to know we created something that has meant so much to so many people.



"I wrote this song to express how I felt to the woman I love as we were about to commit to a lifetime together.

"But, often, the best songs are able to express something in a way that is both personal and universal.



"I'm grateful to know that lovers around the world have connected with this song and made it their own.”



The track has beaten Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' on the streaming service's songs that appear the most on Valentine's Day playlists, having been added to 29 million playlists.



Streams of the track have have spiked at least 50 per cent every year on Valentine’s Day and, in 2017, streams were up by an impressive 85 per cent.



Other songs in the top 10 were Bruno Mars' 'Just the Way You Are', 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston, Elvis' 'Can't Help Falling in Love', 'The Temptations' 'My Girl', 'Make You Feel My Love' by Adele, Ed's 'Perfect', Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing', and finally, 'I'm Yours' by Jason Mraz.



Speaking previously about what inspired 'All of Me', which was released just before he and Chrissy tied the knot in September 2013, John explained: "The song is saying things that balance each other out: even when I lose, I'm winning; my head's under water, but I'm breathing fine; I give you all of me, you give me all of you.



"At the same time as you're giving everything up, you're gaining everything, and that's what the whole song is about. If you're in love and you connect, then even when you're giving things up, you're gaining so much from it."



