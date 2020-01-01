NEWS Kevin Parker says Tame Impala's new album was influenced by Travis Scott and getting stoned Newsdesk Share with :







The Australian musician has revealed working with the hip-hop legend on his 2018 LP 'Astroworld' inspired him to have more "conviction" with his creativity, whilst getting high and going shopping also inspired one of the tracks on the band's fourth record. Buy tickets below.



On working with Travis, Kevin told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show: "It was awesome. He's so enthused by ideas. If he has an idea or if someone has an idea, he's into it, he'd just go for it.



"He doesn't waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things.



"Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction.



"Conviction is the word.



"I tried to take on some of that conviction when I'm working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity."



The 'Let It Happen' star admitted he's willing to try "anything" that will get his creative juices flowing, and so he purposely made himself "uncomfortable" by being stoned in public.



He said: "I'll do anything that gets me inspired, anything that kind of gives me, that causes those lightning bolts.

"Even with this album, I was doing things that made me uncomfortable just for the purpose of being creative because I'm the most creative when I'm uncomfortable.



"I hate being stoned in public, so I'll like get stoned and go to the shops [so] the start of one of the songs was from that.



Kevin also revealed he decided to bury one of his ARIA awards in the garden after getting high on mushrooms because he liked the idea that it may one day get dug up by aliens.



He said: "I’ve buried one. I think someone brought one outside and they were kind of looking at it and I had this idea to bury it. I don't know why.



"The whole idea is that it'll be there until the end of time or aliens coming down in like 200 years. I like to think of how it'll get dug up because that's kind of like at what point is this thing going to see the light of day again?"



