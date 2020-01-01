Thomas Rhett and wife welcome third daughter

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have welcomed their third child.

The Marry Me star announced the arrival of baby Lennon in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing pictures of the tot, as well as a gorgeous snap of her sisters Ada, two, and four-year-old Willa, who was adopted in 2017, meeting her for the first time.

"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible and was a champion through the whole birth," he wrote. "Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen haha. Ada James and Willa Gray are gonna be the best big sisters to Lennon! The Lord is so good and I'm so grateful for my beautiful growing family. Y'all pray for us as we switch from man to man defense to zone."

Lauren shared similar snaps of the hospital photoshoot on her Instagram page, and captioned them: "Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face. Lennon Love Akins. 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love."

Lennon's arrival into the world was a little later than expected - Lauren's due date was 3 February.