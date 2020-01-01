Eminem set reminds Barbra Streisand of strange Oscars night

Barbra Streisand has recalled the night she missed out on handing Eminem his Academy Award following the rapper's surprise performance at the Oscars on Sunday (09Feb20).

The superstar stunned the audience at the 2020 ceremony by staging a surprise performance of Lose Yourself, the track that made him the first rapper to win gold, earning the Best Original Song honour for the 8 Mile tune.

After the performance, Eminem, who did not attend the 2003 prizegiving, took to Twitter to mark the occasion and celebrate his first time on the Oscars stage.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity...," he began, referencing the lyrics to the song. "Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.

The post was accompanied by a clip of Barbra Streisand announcing his name on the big night, almost two decades ago, and on Tuesday (11Feb20), the singer took to Twitter to reflect on the moment.

Sharing his post, Streisand noted she voted for Eminem's song and was looking forward to presenting him with the accolade.

"@eminem, I had voted for your song too!" she wrote. "Was really looking forward to handing you the award. Next time!"

Lose Yourself co-writer, Jeff Bass, took to the stage on Eminem's behalf to collect the award from Streisand in 2003.