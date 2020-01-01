NEWS Michael Buble stopped sharing personal Instagram photos because he didn't want to be a 'narcissistic d**k' Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Buble stopped sharing personal photos on Instagram because he didn't want to be a "narcissistic d**k".



The 44-year-old singer - who has Noah, seven, Elias, four, and Vida, 18 months, with wife Luisana Lopilato - was keen to be more "present" in his life with his kids and made a "philosophical change" to be in the moment more.



He explained to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: "A lot of it was a philosophical change...to like wake up in the morning and check myself and go, 'Hey dude, you are a lucky man, go out there and show your kids with your actions' because most of my life was spent being a narcissistic d**k."



The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker's social media accounts are now looked after by his management team and Michael confirmed he doesn't have access to post on the Twitter and Instagram pages himself.



Meanwhile, Michael recently admitted he was warned his career would be "over" if he took a break from the spotlight after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.



He admitted: "When I went away and went through our family stuff with our son, I never knew if I was coming back.

"Then I had different promoters telling me, 'Listen Mike. This might be over for you'.



"People forget quick. They do. You step away and they move on to the next thing."



Thankfully, Noah beat the disease and his famous father has returned to music and admitted he cried for "two hours" after his comeback show in Dublin's Croke Park last summer.



He recently said: "My first show back, I played Croke and I cried for like two hours afterwards.



"It was too emotional for me. I was too happy. Noah is great, thank God."



