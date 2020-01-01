NEWS Macaulay Culkin has nothing to 'speak up about' regarding Michael Jackson Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Home Alone' actor was just 10 years old when he befriended the late 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died of acute Propofol intoxication in 2009 - and despite the singer later being accused of molestation by a number of young men, Macaulay insisted he never saw "anything" untoward and has no reason to lie.



He told America's Esquire magazine: "He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flashpoint in time, I'd have no reason to hold anything back.



"The guy has passed on. If anything - I'm not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything."

And Macaulay, now 39, admitted even some of his fellow stars have quizzed him about the 'Bad' singer following the release of the documentary 'Leaving Neverland', which shone a light on allegations made against the star by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.



He said: "Here's a good Michael Jackson story that doesn't involve Michael Jackson at all: I ran into James Franco on a plane. I'd bumped into him two or three times over the years. I give him a little nod as we're putting our bags overhead. Hey, how you doing? Good, how ya doing?



"And it was right after the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary came out, and he goes, 'So, that documentary!' And that was all he said.



"I was like, 'Uh-huh.' Silence. So then he goes, 'So what do you think?' And I turned to him and I go, 'Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?' And he sheepishly went, 'No, I don't.'



"So I said, 'Cool, man, it was nice to see you.' "