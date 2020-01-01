Niall Horan labels Selena Gomez romance rumours 'nonsense'

Niall Horan has dismissed rumours he's dating Selena Gomez as "typical absolute useless nonsense".

The One Direction star was first linked to the Rare singer in 2015 when they were reportedly spotted kissing at Jenna Dewan's 35th birthday party, and have been seen at various events since then.

Fans are so desperate for the pair to become an item that there's even a petition circulating trying to get them together, but Niall was unimpressed as he was questioned once again about the speculation during an interview on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday.

"Here we go again," he sighed. "This petition I feel like has been going on for I think eight years. Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates.

"I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, 'Oh they're together'. There was also about 15 other people in there for a barbecue. It's just typical absolute useless nonsense."

The Slow Hands singer previously dated actress Hailee Steinfeld for around a year before they split in December 2018.