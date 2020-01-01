Janet Jackson launching Black Diamond world tour

Janet Jackson is set to hit the road again for a major tour.

The Together Again singer will kick off the Black Diamond Tour in Miami, Florida in June and play a total of 34 dates in North America, before hitting Europe.

Janet's trek, staged to promote her new album, also called Black Diamond, will feature nightly performances of the entire Rhythm Nation 1814 album, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

Black Diamond is the 53-year-old's first studio album since 2015's Unbreakable.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Janet wrote: 'Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and going on a brand-new World Tour this summer! Both titled Black Diamond.

"Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff (sic) edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength."