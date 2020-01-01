NEWS Justin Bieber vows to cure 'super silent' Lyme disease Newsdesk Share with :







Justin Bieber has vowed to take on Lyme disease following years of silent suffering.



The Yummy hitmaker has opened up about his struggle with the illness, as well the Epstein-Barr virus, in a new episode of his YouTube series, Seasons.



"I've been struggling with my energy for quite some time now and I just haven't known why," he explained to the camera from his doctor's office during one of his treatments. "I've realised after a series of tests I have what's called Lyme disease which is a super silent disease that's not very well known. It's very hard for doctors to test for it.



"Basically, infections have played a big part in my acne and in overall toxins in my body, which creates all this stuff, so it feels good now to know why I feel so crappy all the time."



Justin's wife Hailey Bieber also talked about her husband's health, revealing the couple was in the dark about what was going on in his body for a long period of time.



"He just felt so sick and there was no explanation for what was going on, so now that we have all of the answers and we know what it is and we know how to alleviate it and fix it I think he's honestly not only healthier than he's ever been but on the road to maintaining a healthier life than he's ever had, which is awesome," she said.



In addition, Justin pledged he'll do anything to recover from the illnesses.



"Honestly, I'm committed to getting better, I'm committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether it's inconvenient or not, because I know ultimately it's not only for me, but being the best me is gonna help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend that I can possibly be," the 25-year-old insisted. "And, for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make. I can't do it if I'm not healthy - and I haven't been healthy for a long time."