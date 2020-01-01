Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys are heading on the road this summer for a 45-date tour of North America.

The group, comprised of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, kicked off its DNA World Tour last year, and has already played dates in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

And while the jaunt was previously expected to end on 30 May following a stop in Perth, they're set to resume touring again.

Opening in New York at the Jones Beach Theater on 10 July, the group will perform their biggest hits, including Everybody (Backstreet's Back), I Want It That Way, and All I Have To Give, in addition to songs from their critically acclaimed, chart-topping album DNA, which was released in 2019.

"We give our fans 100 per cent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can," McLean said in a statement. "We play our hits, we dance our a*ses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can't wait to take this show on the road again this summer."

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on 14 February.