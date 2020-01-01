NEWS Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'stayed away from each other' during pre-Oscars party Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer and Liam, 30 - who separated in 2019 - both attended the WME pre-Oscars party on Friday (07.02.20), but the celebrity duo managed to avoid coming face-to-face all night long.



A source told Us Weekly: "They stayed away from each other. Liam left when Miley and her parents got there."

The eyewitness explained the Hollywood actor didn't appear to be upset that Miley and her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, were all at the same event.



And it seems as though the Cyrus family felt similarly about Liam's presence at the bash.



The source added: "Miley's parents were staying separate from Liam and were hanging out in the back area of the party.



"They avoided him, but didn't seem they had any beef with him. Miley also didn't seem to be bothered by the fact that Liam was there because he left soon after she walked in."



Miley is currently dating singer Cody Simpson, but she sparked rumours she'd split from him in December, when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.



Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"



But, at the time, a source close to the couple shot down the split speculation.



The insider shared: "Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship."