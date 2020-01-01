Elton John thanks husband and their 'beautiful boys' following win at 2020 Oscars

Elton John paid an emotional tribute to his husband David Furnish and their "beautiful boys" as he collected the Academy Award for Best Original Song on Sunday night.

The music icon took to the stage at awards show held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with his songwriting partner of more than 50 years, Bernie Taupin, to accept the Oscar for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from the 2019 film Rocketman.

"Well, this doesn't suck," Bernie joked while accepting the award.

Meanwhile, Elton held back tears as he opened up on what the accolade meant to him, thanking his writing partner "who has been the constant thing in my life," as well as his family.

"David, I love you so much," the 72-year-old said of his husband. "And to my beautiful boys, who are watching this in Sydney, Zachary and Elijah, how much do I love you? Daddy loves you."

The Tiny Dancer singer also gave actor Taron Egerton, who portrayed the British legend in the biopic, a mention, gushing: "Taron, what a performance... Everybody involved in Rocketman."

Elton and Bernie, 69, beat out tracks from Breakthrough, Frozen 2, Harriet, and Toy Story 4 for this year's prize.

The victory came 15 years after the star nabbed his first Academy Award for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, with co-writer Tim Rice.

Earlier in the evening, Elton took to the Oscars stage to perform (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again before heading to his annual post-Academy Awards AIDS fundraiser gala.