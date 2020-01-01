NEWS Iron Maiden will 'never f***ing retire' Newsdesk Share with :







The heavy metal legends' leader Bruce Dickinson has insisted he and his bandmates will not be calling it quits "ever" as he poked fun at hologram tours.



Asked by a fan during a Q&A session at his 'What Does This Button Do?' show at Sala Radio in Bucharest, Romaniacan, this weekend, about the band's future, the 61-year-old rocker replied: "I like that. There's always hope. 'After the current members retire,' there'll be a whole load of Iron members.



"We won't even have f***ing holograms. You know what I mean?



"You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us. That's good. I like that.

"It's not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work. Good idea! It'll never happen, because we're never going to f***ing retire."



The 'Run to the Hills' group's bass player Steve Harris, 63, previously insisted that they would only ever consider retiring if they weren't "cutting it anymore".



He said: "We all feel that if we feel we're not cutting it anymore, then we'll discuss it and that will probably be the end of it.



"But at the moment, we don't feel like that.



"We feel that we definitely still are pulling our weight, so to speak.



"We're just doing well. So far so good. I don't wanna tempt fate, but we are doing good."



Meanwhile, the band's drummer Nicko McBrain recently hinted that a new Maiden album is on the way.



The 67-year-old star refused to confirm a follow-up to 2015's 'Book of Souls', but he suggested fans of the band should pay close attention to their official website.



Keeping coy, he simply said: "Watch this space: IronMaiden.com. That's all I've gotta say."



However, when he was pressed on whether something is coming out "soon", Nicko was quick to clarify his comments.



He ranted: "No, I didn't say something soon, and I didn't say 'possibly.' Watch this space, is what I said. Don't be putting words in their mouths.”