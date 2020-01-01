NEWS Sir Rod Stewart will close the 2020 BRIT Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Maggie May' hitmaker will top the bill at the star-studded ceremony, which takes place on February 18 at London's The O2 arena.



In a statement, he said: "Happy to be asked to close out The BRITs on their 40th show celebrations."



The last time the 75-year-old music legend performed at the bash was in 1993, when he was also honoured with the Outstanding Contribution prize.



The 'Forever Young' singer joins a stellar line-up, which also features Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Celeste, Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Dave, and Stormzy.



'Truth Hurts' hitmaker Lizzo could also be a winner on the night, as she's nominated for the International Female Solo Artist gong, where she will battle it out against Ariana Grande, Billie, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.



British rapper Dave could be in for a successful evening too, as he is nominated for four awards, making him the most nominated artist at the event, alongside Lewis who equalled his score.



Dave is up for Album of the Year for 'Psychodrama' - which won him the Mercury Prize in September - Song of the Year for 'Location' featuring Burna Boy, Best New Artist, and Male Solo Artist.



Whilst the Scottish star is nominated in the same categories.



The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who recently said he will likely "put [his] foot in it" no matter how hard he tries to "behave".



Jack - who will be hosting for the third year in a row, - said: "No matter how much I try to tell myself to behave, I always end up putting my foot in it at the last minute. So I'm sure there will be a moment of madness."



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, so the 'Bad Education' star expects it to be even bigger and better than usual.



He said: "The BRITs are incredible - the choreography, the big names, the celebrity guests, the epic speeches...everyone's there....



"The show will be very different this year....The rumours I've heard are very exciting - it's shaping up to be a great show.



"And there are nods to it being a big anniversary as well, which I think people will enjoy.”



