NEWS Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin win Best Original Song Academy Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Academy Award on Sunday (09.02.20). Buy tickets below.



The songwriting duo scooped the honour for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from 'Rocketman' and reflected on their years of collaboration as they picked up their first ever joint Oscar.



Songwriter Bernie spoke first and was thrilled with the honour.



He said: "This doesn’t suck. I'll be brief. Thank you Academy, fellow nominees, Paramount Pictures, you guys have been first class all the way through this.



This, needless to say, most of it goes to the people involved in 'Rocketman' a little bit of this is in everyone's heart.

"David Furnish, your tenacity and dedication has driven this train all the way here.



"Heather Taupin you have my back 25 hours a day, your beauty, grace, good humour, I love you.



"Being here with this guy, I don't have words for it. This is justification for 53 years of hammering out and doing what we do so thank you all."



Aware time on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was brief, Elton - who, like fellow nominees Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and Randy Newman, had performed his track earlier in the evening then took to the mic.



He said: "I'm gonna be very quick, thank you to Bernie who has been the constant thing in my life, when I was screwed up, normal, he's always been there.



"David I love you so much, Matthew Vaughn Taron Egerton, what a performance. Giles Martin for the music. Matt Still, Greg Kurstin, everybody involved, Paramount Pictures, just amazing I'm gonna leave somebody out but I'm taking too much time.



"Thank you to the Academy, my fellow nominees for all the great work you do, and to my beautiful boys who are watching this in Sydney, how much do I love you? Daddy loves you."



Ahead of the pair accepting their award, Hildrur Gudnadottir took Best Score for 'Joker'.



After praising her fellow nominees - who she described as "masters of their craft" and the movie's director Todd Phillips, she gave a shout out to her family before urging women to get involved in the industry.



She said: "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up. We need to hear your voices."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.