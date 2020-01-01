NEWS Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Frusciante perform at Andrew Burkle memorial concert Newsdesk Share with :







The Red Hot Chili Peppers have staged their first public performance with returning guitarist John Frusciante to honour late film producer Andrew Burkle.



The rockers hit the stage with Frusciante for the first time in more than 12 years on Saturday (08Feb20) at a special Los Angeles memorial for the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, who died in January (20), aged 27.



Drummer Chad Smith was absent for the occasion, so Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction, who were also on the bill, served as Smith's stand in, while Frusciante also joined Dave Navarros band for a rendition of Mountain Song, according to Blabbermouth.net.



The event was organised by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk via his namesake charity foundation, and he took to social media after the show to share footage from the gathering.



"Today we celebrated the life of Andrew Burkle," wrote Hawk. "He was a beloved son, friend and brother to the lucky ones that surrounded him. Because of him, @tonyhawkfoundation had landmark fundraising events in Beverly Hills for 10 years in a row and I am forever grateful for his support in our mission.



"Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious, and his spirit lives on through our work. A perfect example of Andrew's magnetism was displayed this afternoon when this all-star lineup came together to perform Iggy Pop and GANG OF FOUR (and RHCP) songs in his honor. Thank you Andrew, we will miss you beyond words."



The Under the Bridge hitmakers parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer in December to make way for Frusciante's return, a decade after he last left the group.