NEWS The Weeknd heading for second week at Number 1 with Blinding Lights Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



The Weeknd is heading for a second week at Number 1 with Blinding Lights, just ahead of Roddy Ricch’s The Box.



The Pussycat Dolls’ raunchy return puts Nicole Scherzinger and co on their way to their first Official Chart appearance in a decade this Friday. Sizzling new single React along with its steamy accompanying video starts out as the highest new entry of the week so far (15), their last single release Hush Hush Hush Hush charted over ten years ago in June 2009. See all the Pussycat Dolls’ singles and where they charted.



Big climbs are underway for rapper and singer/songwriter Saint Jhn and Joel Corry. Saint Jhn’s Roses continues its unbroken five-week ascent up the Top 100, this time leaping from Number 21 into the Top 10 for the first time – Roses is Number 8 this week after 48 hours.



Ex-Geordie Shore star Joel Corry targets a new peak position too – latest single Lonely is set to rise again this week, currently up 12 places to Number 18.



Justin Bieber’s Intentions ft. Quavo is currently second highest new entry of the week (16).