Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson in court over shop brawl

Liam Gallagher's son Gene Gallagher and Ringo Starr's grandson Sonny Starkey have pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged late night brawl in court on Friday.

The 18-year-olds and model Noah Ponte, 19, are accused of scrapping with a member of staff in a Tesco Express shop in Hampstead, north London, after they were unable to buy beer at midnight in May last year.

According to The Guardian, all three pleaded not guilty to affray, using or threatening unlawful violence towards another and conducting themselves in a manner that would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Ponte also denied an additional charge of racially aggravated common assault as he is accused of telling the worker, "You bl**dy Indians. Go back to where you came from. You're not wanted here."

At the hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court the trio only spoke to give their addresses, dates of birth and nationality.

Gallagher, the son of the former Oasis frontman, who did not attend, and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, was accompanied to the hearing by The Prodigy's Liam Howlett, while Starkey was supported in court by his father Jason.

Lawyers for Starkey, Gallagher, and Ponte asked for the case to be sent to Wood Green Crown Court for trial and were released on unconditional bail until a further hearing on 9 March.